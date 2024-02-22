Newell Brands Announces Board Reshuffle and By-Law Amendments

Newell Brands (NWL) has released an update.

Newell Brands Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors from ten to eleven members, welcoming James Keane to the team, who will also join the Compensation and Audit Committees. Meanwhile, Robert Steele, Courtney Mather, and Jay Johnson have decided not to run for re-election, which will reduce the Board’s size to eight after the Annual Meeting. Bridget Ryan Berman will take over as the Chair of the Board. Additionally, the Company has amended its By-Laws, changing the minimum number of directors to eight, aligning with the upcoming Board size reduction. These developments were announced in a recent press release and signify a reshuffling of Newell Brands Inc.’s leadership structure.

