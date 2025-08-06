Newborn Town Inc. Reports Robust Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Newborn Town Inc. ( (HK:9911) ) has shared an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with expected revenue growth of up to 41.5% and profit growth of up to 126.7% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to the expansion of its AI-driven social products and the acquisition of NBT Social Networking Inc., which has positively impacted the company’s financial results.

More about Newborn Town Inc.

Newborn Town Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on diversified social products, leveraging AI technology to drive growth. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 9,511,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.77B

