Neway Group Holdings Announces CEO Change for Strategic Growth

An update from Neway Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0055) ) is now available.

Neway Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a change in its executive leadership. Mr. Ernie Suek, currently the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective July 4, 2025. This move is part of a strategic realignment aimed at enhancing strategic alignment and accelerating growth initiatives. Mr. CH Suek will step down as CEO but will continue to serve as an executive Director, focusing on strategic guidance and governance. The Board supports this leadership change, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

Average Trading Volume: 141,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$53.21M

