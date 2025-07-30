New York Mortgage Reports Q2 2025 Net Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from New York Mortgage ( (NYMT) ).

In the second quarter of 2025, New York Mortgage Trust reported a net loss of $3.5 million attributable to common stockholders, while earnings available for distribution reached $20 million. The company made significant investments, including acquiring $503.7 million in Agency investments and $280.2 million in residential loans. Key developments included the acquisition of Constructive Loans, LLC, enhancing NYMT’s expansion into residential business purpose lending, and a securitization of residential loans yielding $345.9 million in net proceeds. These moves are part of NYMT’s strategy to diversify its balance sheet and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (NYMT) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New York Mortgage stock, see the NYMT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NYMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NYMT is a Neutral.

The overall score of 58 reflects the mixed financial performance and valuation concerns, partially offset by positive technical indicators and strategic corporate actions. The earnings call and recent acquisitions highlight a potentially positive future trajectory, but profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about New York Mortgage

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing primarily on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-related assets. The company is involved in residential and multi-family mortgage loans, as well as other mortgage-related investments, with a market focus on providing capital to the residential real estate sector.

Average Trading Volume: 689,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $614M

