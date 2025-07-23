New World Resources: Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New World Resources Limited ( (AU:NWC) ) has shared an update.

New World Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. This change reflects an increase in voting power from 12.62% to 13.62%, indicating a significant shift in stakeholder influence within the company. Such changes in substantial holdings can impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target.

New World Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,542,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$239.6M

For an in-depth examination of NWC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

