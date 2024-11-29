New World Development Revamps Leadership Team

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development announces significant leadership changes with the appointment of Ms. Huang Shaomei as the new CEO following Mr. Ma Siu-Cheung’s resignation. The company also welcomes Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi-Hang, Mr. Lau Fu-Keung as Executive Directors, and Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi as the Sustainability Committee Chairman. Trading of the company’s shares and bonds is set to resume following these updates.

