New World Development Reassures Market Amidst Rumors

An update from New World Development ( (HK:0017) ) is now available.

New World Development Company Limited has addressed market rumors concerning its operations and financial status by confirming that it continues to conduct business as usual. The company has proactively managed its financial obligations, successfully refinancing approximately HK$17,761 million in bank loans since July 2024, and advises stakeholders to rely only on official announcements for accurate information.

More about New World Development

New World Development Company Limited is a conglomerate based in Hong Kong that operates through various subsidiaries. It engages in diverse sectors, primarily focusing on property development, infrastructure, and services, with a strong market presence in Hong Kong and mainland China.

YTD Price Performance: -14.22%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.39B

