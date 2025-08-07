New World Development Clarifies Take-Private Speculation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

New World Development ( (HK:0017) ) has issued an announcement.

New World Development Company Limited has issued a clarification announcement in response to media speculation about a potential take-private offer involving its controlling shareholder and Blackstone Inc. The company has stated that no such approach has been made and advises stakeholders to rely only on official announcements for accurate information. This announcement aims to dispel rumors and maintain transparency, emphasizing caution for investors dealing in the company’s securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0017) stock is a Sell with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New World Development stock, see the HK:0017 Stock Forecast page.

More about New World Development

New World Development Company Limited is a prominent conglomerate based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in property development, infrastructure, and services. The company operates a diverse portfolio, focusing on real estate, retail, and hospitality sectors, catering to a wide market in Hong Kong and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 16,838,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.28B

For an in-depth examination of 0017 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue