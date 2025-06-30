New World Development Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New World Development ( (HK:0017) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New World Development Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, effective from July 1, 2025. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific roles and committee memberships assigned to each member. This announcement reflects the company’s strategic focus on governance and leadership structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

New World Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company involved in various sectors including property development, infrastructure, and services. The company focuses on creating sustainable and innovative solutions across its projects, aiming to enhance the living standards and experiences of its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 10.66%

Average Trading Volume: 13,846,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.37B

