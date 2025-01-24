New World Development Addresses Speculations on Asset Sales

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

New World Development ( (HK:0017) ) has provided an announcement.

New World Development has confirmed that it is in discussions with potential buyers for various assets, including the K11 Art Mall. However, as of now, no binding agreements have been made. The company advises stakeholders and investors to rely solely on official announcements and not on market rumors, emphasizing caution in dealing with company securities.

New World Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate involved in a diverse range of businesses, including property development, infrastructure, services, retail, and hotels. The company is known for its focus on innovative property projects and cultural initiatives, such as the K11 Art Mall.

YTD Price Performance: -18.12%

Average Trading Volume: 101

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.31B

