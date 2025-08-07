New World Department Store Clarifies Take-Private Speculation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

New World Department Store China Limited ( (HK:0825) ) has issued an update.

New World Department Store China Limited has issued a clarification announcement addressing media speculation about a potential take-private offer involving its parent company, New World Development Company Limited (NWD), by its controlling shareholder and Blackstone Inc. The company clarified that no such approach has been made to NWD, urging shareholders and potential investors to disregard market rumors and rely only on official announcements for information. This announcement aims to maintain transparency and protect stakeholders from misinformation.

More about New World Department Store China Limited

New World Department Store China Limited is a company operating in the retail industry, focusing on department store operations in China. It is part of a larger group with New World Development Company Limited owning approximately 75% of its shares.

Average Trading Volume: 235,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$472.1M

Find detailed analytics on 0825 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue