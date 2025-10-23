New Wave Group AB Announces Capital Markets Day and Interim Report Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Wave Group AB Class B ( ($SE:NEWA.B) ) has issued an update.

New Wave Group AB has announced its upcoming Capital Markets Day on November 6, 2025, where it will present its interim report for January–September 2025. The event will feature discussions on the company’s market position, investments, and acquisitions, providing stakeholders with insights into its strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:NEWA.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK117.00 price target.

New Wave Group AB operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on promotional products, sports, and leisure apparel. The company targets markets that require branded clothing and accessories, catering to both corporate and individual consumers.

