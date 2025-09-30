New Silkroad Culturaltainment Faces Board Restructuring After Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. ( (HK:0472) ) has provided an announcement.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. announced the resignation of Ms. Wen Yi as an independent non-executive director and member of several committees, effective September 30, 2025, to focus on other commitments. Her departure leaves the company with a board composition that does not meet the required standards set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, prompting the company to seek a replacement to comply with listing rules within three months.

More about New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 628,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$529.3M

