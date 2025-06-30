New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited Updates Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited ( (HK:2326) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced changes in its Nomination Committee. Effective June 30, 2025, Ms. Sun Le, an executive director, has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee, while Mr. Ho Yu-shun, the Chairman and CEO, has stepped down from the committee. This change may impact the company’s governance structure and decision-making processes.

More about New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 508,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$210.8M

