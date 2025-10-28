New Oriental Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( (HK:9901) ) has issued an announcement.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2025, showing a 6.1% increase in total net revenues to $1.523 billion and a 6.0% rise in operating income to $310.8 million. However, net income attributable to New Oriental decreased by 1.9% to $240.7 million, indicating a mixed financial performance for the quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9901) stock is a Buy with a HK$51.00 price target.

More about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a provider of private educational services in China, focusing on offering a variety of educational programs, services, and products.

Average Trading Volume: 5,939,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$76.5B



