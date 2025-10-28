New Oriental Declares Cash Dividend and Adopts Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( (HK:9901) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has announced a cash dividend of USD 0.06 per share for the financial year ending May 31, 2026. The company has also adopted a share repurchase program, which may positively impact its stock value and shareholder returns, reflecting a strategic move to enhance investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9901) stock is a Buy with a HK$51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock, see the HK:9901 Stock Forecast page.

More about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. operates in the education industry, providing a range of educational services and products. The company focuses on language training, test preparation, and educational content, primarily serving students in China.

Average Trading Volume: 5,939,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$76.5B

See more data about 9901 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue