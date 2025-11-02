New Murchison Gold Completes Successful Ramp-Up at Crown Prince Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) has issued an announcement.

New Murchison Gold Limited has successfully completed a strong production ramp-up at the Crown Prince Gold Mine, with significant ore being processed and trucked to Westgold Resources’ Bluebird facility. The company has exceeded expectations in its second month of operations, establishing a solid foundation for continued production and allowing a renewed focus on exploration for future opportunities.

More about Ora Gold

New Murchison Gold Limited is a company in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on the production and exploration of gold. Their main project is the Garden Gully Gold Project, and they are listed on the ASX under the code NMG.

YTD Price Performance: 190.91%

Average Trading Volume: 32,387,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$345.5M

