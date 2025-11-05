New Mountain Finance Corp. Reports Steady Q3 2025 Results

New Mountain Finance Corp. ( (NMFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information New Mountain Finance Corp. presented to its investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a financial services company specializing in providing direct lending solutions to U.S. upper middle market companies, focusing on senior secured loans and select junior capital positions in defensive industries.

In its latest earnings report, New Mountain Finance Corporation announced a net investment income of $33.9 million, or $0.32 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. The company declared a fourth-quarter distribution of $0.32 per share, maintaining its dividend coverage despite challenging market conditions.

Key financial highlights include a net asset value of $12.06 per share and an increase in the senior-oriented asset mix to 80%. The company also completed its original $50 million stock repurchase plan and launched a new $100 million repurchase plan. Additionally, New Mountain is exploring a secondary portfolio sale of up to $500 million to enhance financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s management remains confident in its ability to deliver consistent yields with a strong margin of safety, supported by a portfolio where approximately 95% is rated green. The company continues to focus on credit discipline and strategic initiatives to strengthen its financial position.

