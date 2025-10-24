New Huo Technology Grants Share Awards to Employees and Service Providers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1611) ) has shared an announcement.

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited has announced the grant of 2,829,000 share awards under its Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.38% of the company’s total shares. The awards are distributed among 13 grantees, including employees and service providers, with a vesting period of three years subject to performance targets. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning positively.

Average Trading Volume: 6,053,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.28B

