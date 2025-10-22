New Horizon Health Faces Delisting and Winding-Up Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from New Horizon Health Limited ( (HK:6606) ) is now available.

New Horizon Health Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be canceled. The decision follows the company’s failure to meet resumption guidance by the specified deadline. As a result, the company’s shares will no longer be traded on the exchange after October 24, 2025. This development has significant implications for shareholders and investors, as there will be no public market for the shares, and the company will not be subject to the exchange’s listing rules. Additionally, the company is seeking a winding-up order, with a petition hearing scheduled for November 14, 2025.

More about New Horizon Health Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.47B

For detailed information about 6606 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

