New Found Gold Reports High-Grade Intercepts at K2 Zone

New Found Gold Corp. has announced substantial gold intercepts from 51 diamond drill holes at their K2 Zone, part of the Queensway project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Significant findings include 17.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 13.5 meters and other high-grade intervals, indicating promising expansion and definition of the mineralization zones. The project is advantageously situated near the Trans-Canada Highway, amplifying its logistical merits.

