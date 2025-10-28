New Era Energy & Digital Secures $4M Loan Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from New Era Energy & Digital ( (NUAI) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. entered into a secured promissory note with Joel Solis and Aventus Properties LLC for a $4,000,000 loan, secured by real property in Texas, with a maturity date of December 6, 2025. Additionally, the company faced the termination of its Liquid Helium Agreement with Air Life Gases USA Inc., effective November 30, 2025, obligating them to repay $2,382,255.55 to AirLife due to the contract’s cessation.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on products and services related to energy and digital solutions. The company is involved in the sale and purchase of liquid helium and other energy-related transactions.

