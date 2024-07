New Energy Metals (TSE:ENRG) has released an update.

New Energy Metals Corp. has completed a private stock sale, raising $100,000 by offering 1 million shares at $0.10 each. The capital raised is earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital. The issued securities will be restricted for a four-month period as per securities regulations.

