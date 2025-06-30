New Concepts Holdings Ltd Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ) is now available.

New Concepts Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective from June 30, 2025. This change, which includes the appointment of Ms. Du Yun as a member, is in compliance with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code. The company believes this move will strengthen the committee’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby enhancing its overall corporate governance practices.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

New Concepts Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the corporate governance sector. The company focuses on enhancing its governance practices and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Average Trading Volume: 12,929,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$115.6M

Learn more about 2221 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue