New City Development Group Plans Share Issuance to Strengthen Financial Position

New City Development Group Limited ( (HK:0456) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New City Development Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 28, 2025, to discuss and approve an agreement with Han Junran for the issuance and allotment of 31,334,841 new shares at HK$0.442 per share. This move involves the capitalization of a shareholder’s loan amounting to HK$13.85 million and is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position. The resolution, if passed, will grant the directors the authority to issue the shares and execute necessary actions to implement the agreement, potentially impacting the company’s market standing and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 41,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.06M

