New China Life Insurance Announces Major Investment in Fund III

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1336) ) has shared an announcement.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. has announced a significant investment move by entering into an agreement to subscribe for units of the Guofeng Xinghua Honghu Zhiyuan No. 1 Private Securities Investment Fund III, with a substantial contribution of RMB11.25 billion. This transaction, which is part of a broader investment strategy, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its size, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its investment strategies and expand its financial footprint.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1336) stock is a Hold with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a major player in the insurance industry, primarily offering life insurance products and services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in China and enhancing its investment portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 18,809,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.1B

