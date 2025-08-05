New Century Logistics Announces Board Changes Effective August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd. ( (NCEW) ) is now available.

On July 29, 2025, New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Ng Yi To, Peter as an executive director, effective August 1, 2025, without any disagreements with the company’s operations. The company also appointed Mr. Shing Kwan Lam, Henry, Mr. Long Kin Liu, and Mr. Ho Kwan Wong to its board, with Mr. Wong taking over as Chairman of the Audit Committee. These changes, effective August 1, 2025, aim to strengthen the board’s management expertise and enhance the company’s strategic direction.

More about New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd. operates in the international logistics industry, offering services that support global supply chains. The company is focused on strategic decision-making and operational excellence, with a market presence that emphasizes growth and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,758,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.83M

