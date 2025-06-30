New Century Healthcare Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1518) ) has shared an announcement.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. This update may impact the company’s governance structure and align its practices with the Listing Rules, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing healthcare services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 64,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$405.1M

For a thorough assessment of 1518 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue