New Century Healthcare Announces Changes in Nomination Committee

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1518) ) has shared an update.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. Mr. Jiang Yanfu, an independent non-executive Director, has been re-designated as the chairman of the Nomination Committee, while Ms. Xin Hong, an executive Director, has been appointed as a new member. These changes align with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aimed at enhancing the Board’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby improving corporate governance practices.

More about New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 64,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$405.1M

