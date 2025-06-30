New Century Healthcare Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1518) ) has issued an update.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles, effective June 30, 2025. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and may influence its strategic decisions and stakeholder relations.

More about New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 64,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$405.1M

Learn more about 1518 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue