Nevada Sunrise Raises $650,000 in Private Placement to Boost Exploration Efforts

Nevada Sunrise Gold ( (TSE:NEV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $650,000 through the sale of 13,000,000 units. The proceeds will be used for exploration work on the company’s Nevada mineral properties, other mineral property investigations, and general working capital. The offering, which was increased due to investor demand, highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and advance its exploration projects. This move is expected to enhance Nevada Sunrise’s operational capabilities and potentially improve its market positioning in the mineral exploration industry.

Nevada Sunrise Gold

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. It holds interests in gold, copper, and lithium exploration projects in Nevada, USA, including the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Coronado Copper Project, and several lithium projects in Esmeralda County. The company also owns a Nevada Water Right Permit in the Lida Valley basin.

Average Trading Volume: 400,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.53M

