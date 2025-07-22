Nevada Organic Phosphate Completes Fundraising to Boost Murdock Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. ( (TSE:NOP) ) has issued an announcement.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. has successfully closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $341,448. The funds will be used to advance the company’s Murdock Property and for general working capital. This strategic move positions the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for organic fertilizers, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering stakeholders promising growth prospects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. is a junior exploration company based in British Columbia, focused on exploring organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada. The company aims to be a leading certified organic rock phosphate producer in North America, catering to the growing demand for organic fertilizers driven by sustainable agriculture practices.

