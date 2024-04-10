Nevada Exploration Expands with New Acquisition

Nevada Exploration (TSE:NGE) has released an update.

Nevada Exploration Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of a substantial 35,467-hectare mineral claim in Saskatchewan, expanding their exploration footprint into the Athabasca Basin. The company secured 100% ownership of the claims for CAD$40,000 without any additional financial obligations to the vendor, who retains no interest or royalties. This strategic move aligns with NGE’s ongoing commitment to leverage modern technology in the pursuit of untapped gold resources in Nevada and beyond.

For further insights into TSE:NGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.