Neutech Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Strategic Transformation

The latest announcement is out from Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited ( (HK:9616) ).

Neutech Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in profit and adjusted net profit by approximately 20% to 30% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to increased costs and expenses related to strategic investments in healthcare and wellness, following the acquisition of Neusoft Healthcare Management Co., Ltd., and a decrease in revenue from education resources due to delays and reduced student enrollments.

More about Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited

Average Trading Volume: 279,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.49B

