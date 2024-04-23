Neurotech’s NTI164 Shows Promise in Pediatric Neurology

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd reports positive long-term safety and improvement in pediatric patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treated with their proprietary cannabinoid drug, NTI164. The drug has shown exceptional safety over 90 weeks of treatment, with significant improvements in ASD symptoms as observed in a recent Phase II/III clinical trial. Additionally, promising results have been observed in a separate trial for children with PANDAS/PANS, a neuropsychiatric disorder, with NTI164 demonstrating substantial clinical improvements.

