Neurotech Expands NTI164 Access and Gains FDA Designation

Neurotech International ( (AU:NTI) ) just unveiled an update.

Neurotech International has initiated an Authorised Prescriber program for its lead therapy, NTI164, in Australia, aimed at expanding access and collecting real-world data to support regulatory submissions and market positioning. Additionally, the company received a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the US FDA for NTI164 in treating Rett Syndrome, enhancing its strategic position and regulatory support, while progressing with long-term safety studies and planning further clinical trials.

Neurotech International Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for pediatric neurological disorders. The company is involved in advancing therapies such as NTI164, which targets conditions like Rett Syndrome and autism spectrum disorders, leveraging its proprietary Cannabis sativa strain.

