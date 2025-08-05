Neuronetics Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Surge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Neuronetics ( (STIM) ) is now available.

Neuronetics, Inc. announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant revenue increase of 132% compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of Greenbrook TMS Inc. The company reported a total revenue of $38.1 million, with U.S. clinic revenue reaching $23.0 million. Despite a decrease in gross margin to 46.6% from 74.0% in the previous year, the company reduced cash used in operations to $3.5 million, surpassing its target. The company also secured an additional $10 million in funding under its existing debt agreement with Perceptive Advisors LLC and extended its minimum liquidity requirement to September 2026. Neuronetics aims to achieve positive cash flow from operations in 2025 and continues to focus on strategic priorities to drive sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (STIM) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neuronetics stock, see the STIM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STIM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STIM is a Neutral.

Neuronetics’ overall stock score is influenced by ongoing financial challenges and negative valuation metrics. However, positive technical indicators and strategic initiatives, including successful acquisitions and leadership changes, provide some optimism for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on STIM stock, click here.

More about Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a vertically integrated, commercial stage medical technology and healthcare company that focuses on transforming the lives of patients with leading neurohealth therapies. The company primarily generates revenue from the sale and usage of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, which is used in the treatment of depression.

Average Trading Volume: 873,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $292.2M

For detailed information about STIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue