Neurocrine Biosciences Advances Schizophrenia Treatment with Phase 3 Study

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘NBI-1117568-SCZ3029: Evaluation of NBI-1117568 in Inpatient Adults With Schizophrenia.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of NBI-1117568, a drug intended to improve behavioral and psychological symptoms in adults with schizophrenia who require inpatient care.

The intervention being tested is NBI-1117568, administered orally once daily for five weeks. It is compared against a placebo to evaluate its effectiveness in treating schizophrenia symptoms.

The study follows a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment outcomes.

The study began on May 8, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates mark the timeline for recruitment and ongoing data collection, crucial for investors tracking progress.

This study’s progress could influence Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and competitive positioning in the schizophrenia treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

