Neurocrine Biosciences Advances Phase 3 Study on Valbenazine for Cerebral Palsy Dyskinesia

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Dyskinesia Due to Cerebral Palsy.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of valbenazine in reducing chorea in individuals with dyskinesia caused by cerebral palsy, a significant step in addressing movement disorders in this population.

The study tests valbenazine, a drug administered orally, against a placebo. The primary goal is to determine if valbenazine can improve movement symptoms in affected pediatric and adult participants.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 15, 2022, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and data collection.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Neurocrine Biosciences’ market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results are favorable. It also places the company in a competitive stance within the neurological treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

