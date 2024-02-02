NeuroBo’s DA-1726 Obesity Therapy Gets FDA IND Approval

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) has released an update.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved its IND application for DA-1726, a novel therapy designed to treat obesity through a dual mechanism of action targeting GLP1R and GCGR. The company is preparing to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of the year. The press release detailing this announcement has been officially filed, but information from external websites mentioned in the release is not incorporated by reference into the formal report.

For further insights into NRBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.