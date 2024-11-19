NeuRizer Ltd Faces Financial Hurdles Amid DL E&C Negotiations

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd is currently navigating financial uncertainties related to contractual negotiations with DL E&C, impacting its ability to finalize its annual report. Despite not entering a third deferred payment agreement, the company is actively seeking a favorable resolution while preparing for potential legal actions if necessary. Additionally, NeuRizer is exploring short-term funding and capital raising to ensure financial stability and the continuation of the NeuRizer Urea Project.

