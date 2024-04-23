Neuren’s Rett Syndrome Drug Advances in Canada

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals’ new drug, trofinetide, has been accepted by Health Canada for priority review as a treatment option for Rett syndrome, following positive results from a pivotal Phase 3 study. The drug has already been approved in the United States for both adult and pediatric patients over two years old. If authorized, Canadian sales will contribute to Neuren’s milestones and royalties under the agreement with its global partner, Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

