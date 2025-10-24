NeurAxis Expands Stock Offering to $6.27 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NeurAxis, Inc. ( (NRXS) ) has issued an announcement.

NeurAxis, Inc. has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its PENFS technology to treat functional abdominal pain associated with functional dyspepsia and related nausea symptoms in patients aged 8 and older. This clearance marks the first FDA approval for treating functional dyspepsia in adults, potentially expanding the company’s market reach. Additionally, on August 29, 2025, NeurAxis entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC to sell common stock, initially priced at $3.3 million, which was later increased to $6.27 million as of October 23, 2025. However, no shares were sold under this agreement by that date.

Spark’s Take on NRXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRXS is a Neutral.

NeurAxis’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The company shows strong revenue growth and positive technical momentum, but significant financial challenges and valuation concerns weigh heavily. Strategic management is crucial to address financial risks and leverage growth opportunities.

More about NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing proprietary technologies for treating neurological conditions. The company specializes in percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation (PENFS) technology, targeting functional abdominal pain and related symptoms.

Average Trading Volume: 63,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.42M

