Network18 Media & Investments Announces AGM Voting Results

Network18 Media & Investments Limited ( (IN:NETWORK18) ) has issued an announcement.

Network18 Media & Investments Limited announced the voting results from its 30th Annual General Meeting held on July 3, 2025. All resolutions, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, were passed with significant shareholder support. The meeting utilized remote e-voting and e-voting during the event, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparent governance practices. This outcome reinforces Network18’s stable operational footing and could positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Network18 Media & Investments Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, offering a range of services including television broadcasting, digital content, and publishing. The company focuses on delivering diverse media content across various platforms, catering to a broad audience in the Indian market.

