Network People Services Technologies Announces Financial Results and Strategic Decisions

Network People Services Technologies Limited ( (IN:NPST) ) has shared an announcement.

Network People Services Technologies Limited held a Board Meeting on May 27, 2025, where several key decisions were made. The company approved its audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, the board reappointed its internal and secretarial auditors and approved the allotment of 5,350 equity shares as part of its Employee Stock Option Plan. These actions reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining robust financial practices and rewarding its stakeholders, while also reinforcing its workforce through stock incentives.

More about Network People Services Technologies Limited

Network People Services Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative services and solutions. The company is involved in offering technology-driven products and services, with a market focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and customer experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 1,780

Current Market Cap: 42.1B INR

