Netweb Technologies Dispatches AGM Notice and Annual Report

Netweb Technologies India Limited ( (IN:NETWEB) ) has provided an announcement.

Netweb Technologies India Limited has announced the dispatch of physical letters containing a web-link to the Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25. This initiative targets members who have not registered their email addresses with the company’s Registrar and Transfer Agents/Depositories, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and engaged in the company’s developments.

More about Netweb Technologies India Limited

Netweb Technologies India Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced technological solutions and services. The company is based in Faridabad, Haryana, and is known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 67,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 125.1B INR

