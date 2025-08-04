Netwealth Group Ltd. Discloses Share Control and Economic Exposure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Netwealth Group Ltd. ( (AU:NWL) ).

Netwealth Group Ltd. announced that as of July 31, 2025, it and its controlled entities had control over 1,459,385 voting shares, representing 0.60% of the total voting shares in the company. Additionally, the company reported a net economic exposure to zero shares, indicating no financial exposure through arrangements like derivatives. This disclosure highlights the company’s current position in terms of share control and economic exposure, which may impact its market strategy and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWL) stock is a Hold with a A$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Netwealth Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:NWL Stock Forecast page.

More about Netwealth Group Ltd.

Netwealth Group Ltd. operates within the financial services industry, primarily offering superannuation and investment services. The company focuses on providing innovative financial solutions and operates through its subsidiaries, including Netwealth Superannuation Services Pty Ltd and Netwealth Investments Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 406,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.12B

See more data about NWL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue