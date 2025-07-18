Neturen Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) has issued an announcement.

Neturen Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedure for the disposal of treasury shares as part of its restricted stock and performance-based stock compensation plans. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2025, involves the disposal of a total of 30,700 shares of common stock, valued at JPY 33,033,200, to directors and senior executive officers, excluding outside directors and certain other individuals.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of common stock and related financial services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President and CEO Katsumi Omiya.

Average Trading Volume: 108,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.62B

Learn more about 5976 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue