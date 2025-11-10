Neturen Co., Ltd. Updates on Treasury Share Purchase Status

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) has issued an announcement.

Neturen Co., Ltd. announced the status of its treasury share purchase, revealing that no shares were bought during October 2025. Despite an earlier resolution allowing for the purchase of up to 2.7 million shares, only 813,900 shares have been acquired so far, at a cost of approximately 935.78 million yen. This indicates a cautious approach in executing its share repurchase strategy, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of common shares and engaging in share repurchase activities. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 82,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.7B

