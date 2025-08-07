Neturen Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Quarterly Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) has issued an update.

Neturen Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 6.3% and operating profit dropping by 55.9% compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a slight increase in net sales but a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing induction heating equipment and related technologies, serving various industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 106,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.43B

